One man was found shot late Sunday night near 23rd Street, Lawrence police said Monday morning.
Police responded to the 700 block of West 23rd Street just after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arriving, law enforcement found two male subjects, one of which was shot.
The injured man was transported to a hospital, Officer Patrick Compton said in an email with the Kansan. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The second subject was interviewed and released, police said.
No arrests have been made. Lawrence police are investigating the incident.