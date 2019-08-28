Wireless services will be disrupted in several buildings throughout campus Wednesday evening due to "urgent maintenance," KU Information Technology said in an email to students Wednesday afternoon.
Affected buildings will experience around 20 minutes without wireless services sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight, the email said.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the email said.
Wired networks will not be affected.
Affected buildings include the following:
- Integrated Science Building and Burge Union
- Learned
- Slawson/Ritchie
- Green
- Pharmacy
- Nichols
- Life Science Research Labs
- Eaton
- Multi-disciplinary Research Building
- Allen Fieldhouse
- Simons
- KGS - Moore and Parker
- Wagnon-Parrot Athletic Center
- Structural Biology
- Youngberg
- Debruce
- Lied Center
- Higuchi and Annex
- Rock Chalk Park
- St. Andrews Office
- Structural Testing and Student Projects Facility
- Hilltop Childcare
- Public Safety Building
- Library Annex
- FO Construction and Landscape
- Visitors Center
- Templin Residence Hall
- Anschutz Sports Pavilion
- Wakarusa Research Facility
- Central District Utility Plant
- FO Shops
- FO Warehouse
- AAI and Golfcourse
- St. Andrews Research
- FO Vehicle
- McCollum Labs
- Housing Maintenance
- Nunamaker
- Pharmchem Lab
- Smissman Labs
- Hoglund Ballpark
- University Press
- Bridwell
- Dole Institute of Politics
- Kurata
- Center Design Res./Chamney Barn/Chamney Residence
- Environmental Health and Safety
- West District Greenhouse
- Allen Fieldhouse Parking Garage
- Foley
- Bioscience and Technology Business Center
- Ellsworth Annex
- Horejsi Family Athlete Center
- Shenk Restroom Facility
- Jayhawk Towers
- Watkins Health Center