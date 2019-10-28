David Hogg, a gun-reform activist and survivor of the 2018 Parkland High School shooting, has canceled his lecture at the Lied Center, citing personal care reasons.
According to the Lied Center website, the event was cancelled by Hogg himself. The event was previously moved from Friday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 15.
ABC 23 News Bakersfield reported that Hogg cancelled his lecture at California State University, Bakersfield in April 2020. A statement released by CSUB said Hogg cancelled all remaining 2019-2020 events.
“CSUB officials said a representative for Hogg told CSUB the Harvard freshman’s academic schedule conflicted with his speaking engagements, forcing the cancellations,” according to the article.
Hogg is a founding member of the March For Our Lives movement and author of the book “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” The lecture was sponsored by the University of Kansas Political Science Department and the Clifford P. Ketzel Series.