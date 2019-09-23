In a University of Kansas event Sunday evening, two parents who lost their child to hazing at a Penn State University fraternity shared a message to stop hazing and abuse.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza’s son, Timothy Piazza, died after he was hazed at his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi in 2017. They said within 90 minutes, Timothy was forced to consume the equivalent of 18 standard alcoholic drinks by other fraternity members. Since then, the parents have advocated for legislation nationally and educated members in the Greek community about hazing practices and prevention methods.

On Sunday, the Piazza family was invited by the KU Interfraternity Council to share its message with students involved in sorority and fraternity life at the University. The Lied Center was filled with members of organizations affiliated with KU IFC, the Panhellenic Council, the Multicultural Greek Council and the National Panhellenic Council. The event was set up in conjunction with National Hazing Prevention Week, which started Monday, Sept. 23.

Kyle Svoboda, the KU IFC president, was one of the moderators during the event. He’d seen the Piazza family share its message before and thought it would reach well with students at the University.

“It was one of the most impactful presentations I’ve seen,” Svoboda said during the event.

Evelyn shared at the event more of what her son was like. He was studying to become an engineer, and he wanted to marry his high school sweetheart, she said.

“He took the role of protector for anyone who needed it,” Evelyn said as she showed photos of Timothy with his girlfriend and family.

Timothy was forced to participate in an obstacle course with other pledges, Jim said. He had to finish a handle of vodka, then go through various alcohol challenges. Older fraternity members shoved and screamed at the pledges as they put them through the course, Jim said. All of it was captured on video.

Several fraternity brothers knew Timothy needed medical assistance after he fell down about 15 steps, Jim said, but older leadership in the fraternity vetoed it. It wasn’t until the next morning, about 45 minutes after Timothy was first discovered in a fetal position in the basement, that members of Beta Theta Pi called 911.

He died at the hospital, Evelyn said.

“He was ignored and left to die because the fraternity didn’t want to get him in trouble,” Evelyn said.

Jim and Evelyn defined hazing to audience members as activities that involve mental, physical and/or psychological abuse. It doesn’t just happen in Greek life, they said. And sometimes, it can end with tragic consequences.

“It only takes a few bad apples to start the problem,” Jim said. “No doubt people in this room have been hazed or have hazed others.”

Evelyn and Jim showed how hazing can be prosecuted nationally. In Kansas, hazing is a misdemeanor, but they advocated for audience members to call their legislators to make hazing a felony instead. Plus, in Kansas, people are granted medical amnesty, a law that protects those who seek medical attention from illegal actions for liability. The University of Kansas has a similar policy.

The Piazza family ended the presentation with a Q&A session. Before the event finished, they encouraged members in the Greek life community to bond by getting to know each other through conversation, rather than using hazing to bond.

“I want you to leave yesterday behind,” Jim said. “Do the right thing.”