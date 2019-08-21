A 24 year-old Lawrence woman died in a fatality accident on Haskell Avenue on Tuesday, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release Wednesday morning.
The woman was riding a moped when she was hit by a pickup truck on the 2700 block of Haskell Ave.
Officers from the police department responded to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls that a pedestrian may have been hit by another vehicle at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the rider of the moped until paramedics arrived.
Rescue attempts were unsuccessful.
The 2700 block of Haskell Avenue was closed to traffic until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
All possible contributing factors are being investigated, Lawrence police said in the release.