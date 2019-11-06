The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man from Leavenworth County in relation to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Sixth Street, police said early Wednesday morning in a news release.
Howard Levite, 27, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting at 1309 W. 6th St. He was arrested on unrelated charges in Jackson County, Missouri, early Friday morning, Lawrence police said.
Levite is being held in Jackson County for an extradition hearing. Levite faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, police said.
Lawrence police were called to the McDonald’s in response to a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. Upon arrival, police found a 50-year-old man who was shot in his car. The individual was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.
The individual is out of the hospital and recovering, police said Wednesday.