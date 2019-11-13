The suspect from the parking lot of the Playerz Sports Bar shooting died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department Wednesday.
The suspect was identified as Terry Dean Scearce III, a 30-year-old from Lawrence, police said.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a shooting at 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived in the parking lot outside of Playerz Sports Bar, located at 1910 Haskell Ave. Police found two individuals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the parking lot, they said.
Both victims were released from the hospital, police said Wednesday.
Police found Scearce's vehicle shortly after and tried to stop his car. Eventually, Scearce stopped near the intersection of 23rd Street and O'Connell Road.
Scearce was found in his vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries as a result from a gunshot wound, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.