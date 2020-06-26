Several individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus reported attending Jayhawk Cafe last weekend, according to a release from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
The bar in Lawrence, which is known to KU students as The Hawk, was confirmed as the site of an outbreak Friday. It is located at 1340 Ohio St. Local health officials found two or more individuals who contracted the coronavirus from the same source on Friday, June 19 or Saturday, June 20.
“We’d ask anyone who was there last weekend to monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms. We believe the source of exposure for some of these cases occurred before they visited The Hawk, but we would consider them contagious during this time frame,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan in a press release from LDCPH.
The Kansan reached out to The Hawk, but did not immediately receive a response.
An Instagram post from The Hawk Friday said its doors would be opening at 9:30 p.m. that night.
"Please be mindful of the social distancing standards!" the post said. "And don't forget you mask!"
The Hawk reopened Friday, June 12, after Douglas County moved into phase three of reopening the previous Monday. Other bars popular with college students, like Bullwinkle’s Bar and The Wagon Wheel also reopened in mid-June. The third phase allowed bars in Douglas County to open at half-capacity.
There has been an increase of at least 22 cases of the coronavirus in Douglas County since June 19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There are at least 121 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday afternoon.
This story is developing. It will be updated with more information.