A potential case of novel coronavirus was detected from a patient at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
LMH received a patient with symptoms of a respiratory illness who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, according to a statement released by LMH Health.
“Given the patient’s recent travel to Wuhan, procedures are underway to treat the patient while minimizing exposure,” according to the statement.
LMH Health is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department to identify all people who have come in contact with the patient and analyze the symptoms. The case is not yet confirmed as coronavirus, and test results won’t be available “for a number of days,” the statement said.
The patient is being placed in an isolated room. Because of the hospital’s safety precautions, the hospital will remain open to other patients.
Symptoms of coronavirus include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever and can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to a press release from the KDHE.
LMH will notify the public if the CDC confirms the case of coronavirus.
“We take all cautions. We follow CDC procedures whenever someone presents to our hospital with potential airborne contamination illnesses,” Amy Northrop, director of communications, marketing and community relations at LMH Health said.
—Edited by Emma Bascom