Ten years after the squad’s last national title, the top-seeded KU debate team of Quaram Robinson and Will Katz became the University's sixth national championship-winning debate team when they beat Georgetown in the final round of the National Debate Tournament on Monday night, according to the team’s Twitter account.

On a 4-3 decision, the Kansas team of Quaram Robinson and Will Katz has defeated Georgetown in the final round of the 2018 NDT!



Kansas Debate has won its 6th National Debate Tournament championship!!!!#rockchalk — Kansas Debate (@KansasDebate) March 27, 2018

After prodigious season, top-ranked KU debaters prepare for National Debate Tournament The "overwhelmingly successful" team of Quaram Robinson and Will Katz will compete later this month, having dominated the majority of their regular season tournaments.

Robinson and Katz entered the tournament with the best regular season record in Kansas debate history and as the number one overall seed. Robinson was the first black woman to be ranked in the top five teams at the end of the regular season.

The team began the final round at 8:50 Monday night after defeating Harvard in the semifinals. For Robinson, however, this was not her first trip to the NDT finals. Robinson and partner Sion Bell took second in the tournament in 2016, losing to Harvard. She is the first KU debater to compete in the NDT final round twice.

@the_q_n_r Quaram Robinson is the first KU debater in history to make it to the championship debate at NDT twice, the first KU debater to reach the elimination rounds of the NDT 4 times, she just keeps shattering records. — Scott Harris (@rockthechalk) March 27, 2018

Kansas debate last won the national championship in 2008, the same year the men’s basketball team won their most recent championship.