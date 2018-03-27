Debate

Quaram Robinson is a member of the nationally-ranked Kansas Debate team.

 Sarah Wright/KANSAN

Ten years after the squad’s last national title, the top-seeded KU debate team of Quaram Robinson and Will Katz became the University's sixth national championship-winning debate team when they beat Georgetown in the final round of the National Debate Tournament on Monday night, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Robinson and Katz entered the tournament with the best regular season record in Kansas debate history and as the number one overall seed. Robinson was the first black woman to be ranked in the top five teams at the end of the regular season.

The team began the final round at 8:50 Monday night after defeating Harvard in the semifinals. For Robinson, however, this was not her first trip to the NDT finals. Robinson and partner Sion Bell took second in the tournament in 2016, losing to Harvard. She is the first KU debater to compete in the NDT final round twice.

Kansas debate last won the national championship in 2008, the same year the men’s basketball team won their most recent championship.