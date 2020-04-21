The presidential and vice presidential candidates running in the 2020 Student Senate Election spoke on issues including sexual assault, mental health and accessibility in the 2020 Student Senate Debate Saturday night via Zoom.

In the vice presidential debate, independent candidate William Wilk and Free Staters’ candidate Grant Daily spoke about their commitment to preventing sexual assault and sexual violence on campus.

Wilk said as a fraternity president, he was involved within the Interfraternity Council bylaw change which now requires all fraternity and sorority members to take a gender-based violence course. Wilk said if elected, he wants to advocate for it to be a KU Core requirement.

Daily said it will take policy change rather than material items to solve the issue of sexual assault and said the independent candidates are taking a stance of his coalition. Daily said he has a similar coalition platform of adding SAPEC classes to the KU Core, which Wilk “co-opted.”

“At the end of the day, some journal is not going to make anyone feel better,” Daily said, referencing the journal provided in the independent campaign’s proposed sexual assault survivor kits. “It’s going to have to be policy change that we’re able to activate on campus not only to be preliminary to stop sexual violence, but also to respond better as an organization.”

The vice presidential candidates also spoke about making the University a sanctuary campus. In response, Wilk said he will support all KU students, regardless of whether they are documented, while Daily said members of his coalition are part of the effort making the University a sanctuary campus.

“Ultimately, if you are a student at the University of Kansas, we are going to support you — doesn’t matter if you’re documented or undocumented,” Wilk said. “You are a student. We represent you, and we’re going to do everything we can to support you.”

In individual questions for the candidates, Daily was asked about Student Body President Tiara Floyd’s decision to fire him for using work time to independently work on his campaign. Daily said he was fired due to “personal and petty” reasons and said despite his firing, he continued advocating for students.

“The fact was that I wasn’t fired for doing private things on companies’ time,” Daily said in the debate. “They couldn’t pay me for the hours that they wanted me to work. It was modern-day slavery to the nth degree.”

Less than 24 hours after the debate, Student Body President Tiara Floyd endorsed Wilk and presidential candidate Isabella Southwick in a Facebook post. Though she planned on endorsing the candidates later on, Floyd said she felt compelled after Daily made the comment comparing his former job to slavery.

“Comparing that to slavery is appalling. If we look at what slavery is, especially in this country and the effects of it — I don’t think anything could really be compared to slavery besides actual slavery," Floyd said. "Being a black woman in power, saying, ‘She did this and this, and it’s like slavery,’ that really just hurt, and I guess pushed it a little bit too far to me.”

Daily said he regrets his choice of words during the debate. In his answer, he said he was trying to highlight the disparity between the time and work he was putting into Student Senate versus the time he was being paid for. He never meant to offend anyone, Daily said.

“I apologize to everyone for my poor choice of language, but more specifically, I apologize to any person of color who was hurt by my rhetoric,” Daily said in an interview with the Kansan after the debate. “They all should expect more of me, and I expect more of me. America’s history of slavery is horrific, and we can never forget that.”

During the debate, Daily said after being fired from his position, he had to work three jobs to support himself. He felt that economic privilege was used against him.

Of all of their platforms, if they could only implement one during their time in office, Daily said it would be reforming senate internally, while Wilk said it would be forming a transfer student advisory board.

“Ultimately, we need to be more transparent with those transfer students and get them more involved with Student Senate,” Wilk said.

In the presidential debate, Southwick debated Free Staters’ presidential candidate Apramay Mishra.

In their debate, they touched on topics of diversity, equity and inclusion. In her opening remarks, Southwick said she understands her privileges and is willing to listen to others to understand those of different backgrounds.

“It’s also really important to acknowledge that no diversity, equity and inclusion work will get done if I do not walk into every room ready to learn from others and then look at how we can evaluate current challenges at KU because I recognize that I have a lot of privilege and that I need to be ready to listen and learn from others and their experiences,” Soutwhick said.

Mishra said the best way to serve underrepresented identities on campus is to reach out to student groups in different organizations on campus. His coalition is promising continued contact with the groups throughout the year.

“At the end of the day, students won’t reach out to us just because we’re the ones that control the money, or because we’re the president or the vice president,” Mishra said. “They’ll reach out to us because they trust us. The people who trust us are the people in our coalition. It’s that trust which we want to expand to the student body as a whole.”

During the debate, Southwick pointed out that the Free Staters candidates have not received cultural competency training, while she and Wilk have. Mishra said his coalition tried to receive training but was unable to schedule it due to being away from campus because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, despite reaching out to the Office of Multicultural Affairs multiple times via email.

Southwick mentioned her campaign’s platform to provide sexual assault survivor kits multiple times throughout the debate. These kits include a journal, hygiene products and gift cards to purchase items like new bedsheets and clothes. She said she will also advocate for more initiatives to prevent sexual assault.

Voting for the 2020 Student Senate Election opened April 19 on Rock Chalk Central. It will close Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m.