In 1921, the University saw its first ever homecoming parade. Ninety-seven years later, the parade remains a tradition, equipped with floats, the band, corvettes and more. The parade will take place Thursday, Sept. 27.
The Kansan spoke to parade chairs Allyson Bellner, junior on the pre-med track from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ashley Dunn, senior on the pre-law track from Lawrence, on what it’s like to plan a large-scale, community-wide event.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
KANSAN: How did you each get involved with the Homecoming Steering Committee?
Dunn: We knew it was a thing. We sought out the application, they do those like early spring because we’ll start working in the spring.
Bellner: I think we applied around January or February and then got started almost immediately. My freshman year, I was just trying to get really involved, so I did it last year.
KANSAN: Walk me through the process of planning such a large-scale event. Where did you begin?
Dunn: I think the big pieces that have to be done early on are like, City of Lawrence things. It’s really great to work with alumni because it’s like, they do it every year, so they’re expecting us. They just don’t necessarily know the date. Just getting that reserved, getting the police escort. The city managers usually change, so there’s been a couple different changes on that end that we had to tackle early on, but those are the big things we have to do in the spring.
Bellner: Mainly getting a permit from the city and just getting approval picking a date. Really, the main part of the parade is people being in it, and that kind of has to wait until fall to get people involved. Applications were due Friday, Sept. 14, so now we’re starting to make the line-up and the script to strategically order the parade. Really the big thing is that day.
KANSAN: You are both parade chairs, and it seems that the title is pretty self explanatory. But what are some tasks you are in charge of that you weren’t expecting?
Dunn: As parade chairs, we also take care of everything that’s happening after the parade. That includes the banquet for us, helping recognize finalists, ordering their awards is something we’re in charge of.
Bellner: There’s a lot of things with the city that you might not think of, like we have to block off the street and try to block off downtown on a Friday. Well, Thursday this year.
KANSAN: What has been the most challenging part of planning the parade?
Bellner: I don’t know if it’s necessarily planning for it that’s really challenging —it’s during the parade. Making sure that everyone goes in the right order and just organizing hundreds of people to go in a timely fashion I think is the hardest. It’s stressful.
Dunn: I think with so many volunteers and so many helpers during the parade — that Allyson and I and our advisor are the only ones that know every little tiny detail — something can go wrong not because we didn’t know what to do, but because that volunteer was just left out of the loop, and that can be really challenging.
Bellner: There’s a lot of things you can’t really prepare for until that day. You just have to hope it goes well. It’s really planning for the best and making sure we have absolutely everything we can think of.
KANSAN: What’s been the most impactful part of your experience as a parade chair?
Bellner: I love getting to meet all the people in alumni and just being involved in a different sense. I’m pre-med, so a lot of things I have to do are medically related. Alumni is just something totally fun, and homecoming is something everyone on campus is involved in, so it’s fun for me to meet those people.
Dunn: Getting to work from a different angle on campus, whether you get to always work from the Chi Omega standpoint or the Student Union Activities standpoint, just getting to work with the alumni standpoint. They have a lot of really awesome connections.
KANSAN: To you, what is the importance of homecoming week?
Dunn: It’s just a week to celebrate campus and to get everyone involved behind the same cause. It gets you outside of your classroom and your normal setting to work across campus.
Bellner: I think it’s fun too because you’ll get current students, alumni, the community and future Jayhawks involved. It’s the one time of the year we can do that.