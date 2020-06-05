Douglas County will move into the next phase of Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan starting Monday, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Thursday in a news release.
The third phase includes allowing gatherings of up to 45 people. All businesses, activities and venues will be allowed to reopen, as long as they can maintain at least six feet of distance between individuals or groups, follow cleaning practices and avoid instances where the gathering limit is exceeded.
Douglas County to move to Phase 3 on Monday, June 8, as part of Smart & Safe Reopening plan#DGKSCOVIDhttps://t.co/5augtMk6rU pic.twitter.com/VAx946nCIP— Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health (@LDCHEALTH) June 4, 2020
Bars and swimming pools — which were not allowed to reopen under the second phase — can open starting Monday, but with social distancing measures.
In phase two, restaurants, movie theaters and other indoor entertainment venues were allowed to open with certain safety measures. Restaurants like Lawrence Beer Company reopened with limited dine-in seating and reduced hours.
This step is part of Kelly’s statewide reopening plan that was adopted by Douglas County into the Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County local plan.
“This is the next step in a phased reopening that we feel is working well for our community,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County Health Officer, in the release.
Marcellino issued the local health order that will have its third phase roll out at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
He encouraged people to continue taking precautions such as avoiding large groups, practicing six feet of social distancing, wearing masks in public, frequently washing hands and staying home when sick.
Under the current second phase — which remains in effect through Sunday — bars, swimming pools, large entertainment venues and other businesses that attract large groups are closed. The mass gathering limit is 15 people.
Douglas County has at least 69 total cases of COVID-19, and 65 people have recovered, according to data from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Thursday. Fifteen of the cases in the county were locally transmitted. Zero current inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital have tested positive.
Douglas County is using a number of metrics to determine when to move into the next phase of reopening, including the number of active cases, cases per week caused by local transmission and the community’s medical surge capacity.
On Friday, Douglas County was on target in all metric areas.
The next step of the reopening plan is not phase four, but rather the phase out. It eliminates all statewide restrictions. This can't begin earlier than June 22, according to Kelly’s plan.