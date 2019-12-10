The Republic of Slovenia selected University of Kansas professor Marc Greenberg as its ambassador of science for his work in Slavic linguistics on Nov. 20.
Greenberg, who is the director of the University’s School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, is the first non-Slovene to earn this title, he said. He accepted it in Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital city.
“It feels wonderful because the work that we do [in higher education] is not well understood by the public,” Greenberg said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring it to the attention of the broader public and offer them an opportunity to get to know what it is we do and why it’s important.”
The title of ambassador of science represents a lifetime of accomplishment in either science or scholarship, Greenberg said. It is one of the Zois awards, which are given out on a yearly basis by the government of Slovenia. They are the country’s highest awards in the field of research and development, according to the event’s translated press release. This year, there were 14 recipients.
“The government wants to advance public awareness of the importance of research, education and high-level engagement in important fields for the general public,” Greenberg said. “It’s to create an awareness of how important that is to society and for the development of a small country like Slovenia.”
There were 68 applications total for the awards and six nominations for Greenberg’s award, according to the release.
Ani Kokobobo, chair of the University’s department of Slavic languages and literatures, said this award is symbolic of not only Greenberg but also his efforts for the department.
“We’re one of the only departments in the country to do Slovene, and I think to a large part, that’s because of Marc and his efforts and really bringing that area to our classrooms,” Kokobobo said. “I think in many ways, this award that he got was a kind of recognition of that lifetime effort of advocacy and research in the area of Slovene.”
Victor Jackovich, the second U.S. ambassador to Slovenia, attended the awards ceremony as Greenberg’s guest. Jackovich is also on the advisory board of the University’s School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Greenberg said.
Greenberg’s work and research is in Slavic linguistics, with an emphasis on Slovene. According to text from the award program, Greenberg wrote the first monograph on Slovene historical phonology, authored a Slovene grammar handbook for those who study Slovene abroad and co-founded one of the first open-access journals in Slavic studies.
Greenberg said he is also the editor-in-chief of the Encyclopedia of Slavic Languages, the largest of its kind, which will come out in its full form in 2023.