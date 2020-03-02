A recent study from the University of Kansas shows that popular methods for autism intervention may not boost communication skills as effectively as previously thought.
Research showed that Pivotal Response Treatment is effective in improving some skills, but does not improve untaught communication skills.
Sean Swindler, director of community program development for the Kansas Center for Autism Research and Training, said he thinks early childhood intervention is “the single best evidence-based practice that can assist children with improving their outcomes."
However, the results of the study were aggregated and did not contain enough detail to determine specific benefits to communication behavior.
Though the question of PRT’s effectiveness is an important one, Swindler said that for college students, the most important aspect to emphasize in college life is inclusion, acceptance and advocacy.
Deborah Meyer, associate director of the Academic Achievement and Access Center, said while many students have sufficient communication skills and are able to function academically in a university setting, the University works to make sure students feel included and active in all aspects of college life.
Meyer works in the AAAC Academic Engagement Center in Wescoe Hall, which she said offers accommodations based on the varied needs of each student.
"If you have met one person with autism, then you have met one person with autism,” Meyer said. "Every individual diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder has differing needs."
Meyer said some students wishing to foster better social connection opportunities form an informal group to have social communication opportunities through the AAAC's Student Access Services center.
In addition, Meyer said students with ASD can find opportunities through student support services on campus such as Watkins Health Services as well as tutoring and individual supplemental instruction.
Swindler said these resources are helpful and can create a positive environment for people with ASD.
“One of the things we know is that the environment for people with autism needs to be set up to respect people's neurodiversity, so respect that some people experience the world in a different way,” Swindler said.