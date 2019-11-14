A student group at the University of Kansas hopes to reduce the number of people living without access to water.
Rotaract KU, a community service and social club, plans to raise $8,000 to travel and install 250 water filtration systems for families, businesses and schools in the Patanatic Valley Region of Guatemala.
“[Guatemalans are] drinking the water that they use the bathroom or shower with,” said Taelyr Blehm, president of Rotaract KU. “Because of that, giving them access to clean water can so drastically change their everyday life and their overall level of just livability in that area. It doesn’t fix everything, but it really helps with a lot.”
Blehm, a junior majoring in American studies and global and international studies, founded the club in January.
She said the goal is to pick a village within the region and install a filtration system for every home within it. The systems can last 15 to 20 years. The club plans to select a village closer to the time it leaves for the trip.
The week-long service trip will take place after finals week in May.
Water is essential for life, yet 780 million people do not have access to an improved source of it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blehm said she hopes to raise enough money for six to eight club members to travel all-expenses paid to Guatemala to avoid any cost barriers. The money will be raised through the group’s Launch KU page as well as through prospective Student Senate funding.
Although the trip abroad is Rotaract KU’s main service project, it is not the only one the members have pursued.
This year, the members packaged approximately 2,500 meals in an hour for Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization. They also worked with Alternative Breaks to help record audio books, magazines and newspapers for the blind. They also planted trees with the Lawrence Fruit Tree Project.
However, junior chemistry major Logan Forshee, the treasurer of the club, said the trip to Guatemala will bring a different feeling.
“Not to diminish any of the work we do here, but weeding a garden is a little bit different than bringing clean water to people who don’t have access to clean drinking water,” Forshee said. “I think it would bring about a sense that you’re actually making a difference in the lives of people in a sustained and measurable way. I think it would bring about a sense of fulfillment.”
Rotaract clubs are sponsored by Rotary International. Nationwide, there are 10,904 Rotaract clubs, which bring together people aged 18 to 30 “to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service,” according to Rotaract’s official website.
Blehm said the goal of the club is service learning and not just community service for the sake of a resume.
“The overall focus is to become more globally educated because it can be helpful in literally any industry but also service learning,” Blehm said. “Completing a service project and reflecting on what you learned from that — that type of thing.”
The club meets the first Monday of every month in the conference room of the Lied Center. Blehm said membership is open to anyone, and there are no club dues.
“I want members to understand the importance of being globally aware and globally educated,” Blehm said. “I also want them to see the power that local service can have in our community in Lawrence and also it being ethical service. That’s the main two things to me.”