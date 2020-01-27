SH: New photography minor announced at KU
The University of Kansas’ School of Architecture and Design announced the creation of a new photography minor.
The school felt this was an important discipline to add given photography's role in today’s world, Photography Program Director Elise Kirk said. Previously, the school only offered a photography major.
“This minor could be a critical addition to many majors during a time when, around the world, humans are producing and sharing over a billion photographs every day,” according to the school’s website.
If interested in pursuing this minor, students must take PHTO 200 as a prerequisite. Additionally, applicants must submit a short essay, a 10-image portfolio and a PDF of the student’s advising report.
Students must also complete a minimum of 18 credit hours. Six classes are provided to adhere to this requirement, ranging from the history of cameras to understanding photographs.
“The study of photography and related media fosters visual literacy and conceptual and critical thinking skills, while preparing students for fields as diverse as arts and design, media and communications, marketing and advertising, and the humanities and social sciences,” Kirk said.
While the photography minor is new, the University has offered it as a major for more than 10 years. However, it is felt that photography is a valuable skill to have for any course of study, which played a role in the creation of the minor, Kirk said.
“[Photography] is a valuable addition to any student’s major course of study," Kirk said. "We look forward to including a range of perspectives in the classroom alongside our current photography major students."
Sam Motew, a freshman studying visual arts, said he believes the minor will prove "extremely useful" to future students at the University.
"It definitely can help me in my future career, while not having to take a full course load of a second major," Motew said.
Applications for the minor will be due in the Spring according to the website for the School of Architecture and Design.