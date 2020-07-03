Five individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus reported recently attending Bullwinkles Bar, according to a release from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Friday.
The Lawrence bar, known to University of Kansas students as The Bull, is located at 1344 Tennessee St. The five individuals reported they attended the bar on the evenings of Saturday, June 20, Friday, June 26 or Saturday, June 27. Anyone who attended the bar recently is asked to monitor for symptoms.
“Because we are not confident in being able to identify everyone who was there and might have come in close contact with people who were contagious, we have released this information on this outbreak,” Informatics Director Sonia Jordan said.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing fatigue, muscle or body aches headaches and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the health department.
The health department ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs in Douglas County beginning Friday, following an increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
This is the second confirmed outbreak connected to a bar. The first was reported at the Jayhawk Cafe on June 26.
“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to higher-risk older adults in our community,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino in a news release. “We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases.”
Douglas County added 51 cases confirmed cases Friday, bringing the county total to 251 as of Friday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Douglas County also began requiring masks to be worn in all indoor spaces if six feet of social distance is not possible, following a statewide order from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
The county will remain in its current reopening phase for at least another two weeks due to the recent increase in confirmed cases. Douglas County can begin to phase out all restrictions no earlier than July 17.