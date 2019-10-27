The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of Student Senate is working with different groups across campus in efforts to make the University of Kansas a sanctuary campus and the City of Lawrence a sanctuary city.
A sanctuary city is one that has laws to obstruct immigration enforcement and protect citizens from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. Harvey County and Butler County both have declared themselves sanctuary counties.
Members of the DEI Committee and other committees are looking for ways the University can declare itself a sanctuary campus.
“It’s a massive project," said DEI Chair Humberto Gomez Salinas. "It’s not just about getting the administration to go on board, [and] it’s not just about changing the policy. It’s about a lot of campaigns that need to happen so people can be more aware of what’s going on.”
Salinas said he attended a Lawrence City Commission meeting on Oct. 8, where a larger discussion was held around making Lawrence a sanctuary city. This came after a rally held during the summer calling the city commission to declare Lawrence a sanctuary city.
“I spoke on behalf of the KU Student Senate at the presentation, and I told [the commission] that it is something that’s already happening,” Salinas said. “I told them that it’s a movement that’s already going on and that we are going to continue working on it, and we would love to have the support from the city.”
At the city commission meeting, Salinas said he learned that the idea of becoming a sanctuary city or campus causes a loss of government funding is false, giving DEI more incentive to continue working toward its goal.
The committee is now looking into what ICE is allowed to do on campus and how DEI can prevent any future action.
Making the University a sanctuary campus would prohibit ICE from interviewing students and create a safer environment for them, Salinas said. He said some students have accessed services, such as those at Watkins Health Services, in fear of being asked for proof of citizenship.
Salinas said officials on campus are currently not required to comply with ICE if it were to come to campus, but there’s nothing in writing preventing ICE from coming.
The committee is looking to work with campus administrators to create written documents that prevent cooperation with ICE to protect students, ultimately creating a sanctuary campus.
“It’s not just a statement. It’s about reviewing policy, reviewing certain procedures that could or could not jeopardize student safety,” Salinas said.
The committee will ultimately meet with the KU Public Safety Office once a document is drafted because KU PSO has jurisdiction over the legal matters on campus, Student Senate Director of Diversity and Inclusion Mercedeh Tavacoli said.
The committee also hopes to meet with the Lawrence Police Department to figure out DEI guidelines concerning ICE.
Although the committee’s current focus is on making the University a sanctuary campus, Salinas said it hopes to work with the city commission after elections on Nov. 5 to make Lawrence a sanctuary city.
“Obviously, in my mind, if we can get the greater City of Lawrence to be a sanctuary city, then that would include KU as well,” Tavacoli said. “But if we’re able to make KU a sanctuary campus, then that would protect the students of KU, which is what we’re here to do. We’re here to advocate for those students.”