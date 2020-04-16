The Student Senate Elections Commission voted to take no action against the Free Staters coalition after hearing a complaint filed by Student Body President Tiara Floyd alleging the coalition did campaign work before launching.

In her complaint, Floyd submitted a screenshot of a Facebook post from Riley Sherwood, the Greek Outreach Director of the coalition. In the post, Sherwood said she was asked to join the coalition last fall.

Floyd argued this was a violation of the Student Senate Elections Code, which says coalitions are not allowed to begin campaigning before February 1.

In addition, Floyd cited the Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold her firing of Daily as government relations director, after he canceled a Student Legislative Action Committee meeting and left a meeting addressing social mobility order to meet with a campaign team.

In their official decision released after the hearing, the commission said Floyd did not provide enough evidence in the original complaint to suggest a violation.

“We ended up finding that there was no evidence that the coalition had been campaigning before the election started,” Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson said. “Nothing was presented during the course of the EC hearing that indicated that there was a violation of either of the three definitions.”

In response to claims that Free Staters was campaigning before officially launching, Daily said his coalition did not violate any rules because, from a definition perspective, coalitions have to inform the Commission and the Student Involvement and Leadership Center before filing.

“The charges filed against us were done in a pretty poor way,” Daily said. “I don’t think the grievance was very well thought out.”

Floyd said she has approximately 81 screenshots of GroupMe messages—some of which were released in Daily’s Court of Appeals decision—that she did not submit in her complaint, which include discussion regarding voting to determine who would be Free Staters’ president and vice president of the coalition, discussions of other senators running, meeting times and platform ideas.

Grant Daily pq “The charges filed against us were done in a pretty poor way...I don’t think the grievance was very well thought out.” Grant Daily, student body vice presidential candidate for Free Staters coalition

Floyd said although she maintains that the Free Staters did violate Student Senate Rules and Regulations, she respects the Commission’s decision and does not plan to appeal it.

“If something like that is going to be posted and is going to be out there, there should be a conversation of what does that mean, is there the possibility that they did start early and what does that mean for Senate, or what does that look like when coalitions start preparing things early,” Floyd said. “My overall goal was just to make the conversation public and to put it out there.”

As part of their decision, the commissioners also recommended that Senate “create a rule, in conjunction with the Elections Commission, that establishes a clear bright line on when discussions about coalitions can begin.”

Elections Commission rules Senate candidates did not commit fraud, can continue campaign Independent Student Senate candidates Isabella Southwick and William Wilk are allowed to continue their campaign after a hearing from the Student Senate Elections Commission.

In April 2019, Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason said he approached Floyd about running before the election.

However, Floyd said that instance differs from Free Staters asking Sherwood to join their campaign as Greek Outreach Director because Thomason was encouraging her to run, not inviting her or pushing her to join a certain coalition.

“He didn’t approach me to say, ‘You need to run, you should join,” Floyd said. “It was more of, ‘You’re a good person, you’re a strong advocate for students.’ Zach wasn’t the only person to tell me that at the time. Other people approached me and said ‘You are a good person, you are a strong advocate and you are a good leader.’”

Mishra said he is pleased with the Commission’s decision and hopes to look at ways to change the rules if elected next year.

“The expectation that on Feb. 1, you’re going to be able to get together a group of people without talking to them all beforehand, which is how it’s been interpreted in the past, is kind of an outdated [rule],” Mishra said. “Looking at that rule and maybe trying to look at the way the idea behind it was envisioned in the first place and being able to implement that idea in a more feasible way seems the most reasonable route.”

Voting for the 2020 Senate election will begin Sunday, April 19 and close Saturday, April 25.