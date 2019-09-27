Douglas County is under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning was issued Sept. 27 for eastern Douglas County, including Lawrence, until 9:15 p.m. According to the NWS, storms could produce golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Hail could cause damage to roofs, siding, windows and cars.
The NWS recommended residents move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building to take shelter.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.