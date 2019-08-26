Strong storms with the potential for severe weather will be moving through the Lawrence area this afternoon, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
The NWS also issued a flash flood warning around 10 a.m., that will last until 1 p.m.
Scattered A.M. storms will track across northeast KS. Some small hail possible w/ any stronger storms that develop. Best chance for strong to severe storms: late afternoon into early evening. Primary hazards: damaging winds, large hail. A few isolated tornadoes possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/r0J1q0Wibo— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) August 26, 2019
Scattered storms moving across northeast Kansas this morning may cause small hail, up to quarter-size. Strong to severe storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves southeast across the area, according to the NWS Topeka.
Gusts of wind could reach 60 to 70 miles per hour, with locally heavy rainfall up to one inch and isolated tornadoes possible, according to the report.
“The primary hazards will be damaging winds and large hail, but cannot rule out the potential for a few isolated tornadoes as well,” the report said.
The storms are expected to exit the area quickly to the southeast by early evening, with dry conditions expected through Thursday, according to the NWS Topeka.