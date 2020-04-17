Over 25% of undergraduate women at the University of Kansas have been sexually assaulted since entering the University, according to a survey conducted by the Association of American Universities. Entities on campus, such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC), provide education and resources in hopes of mitigating sexual assault on campus.
Nearly 4,000 KU first-year students participated in the Jayhawks Give a Flock program and received training in bystander-prevention strategies, according to a report from SAPEC. Students also received online training about sexual and intimate partner violence prevention.
One aspect of sexual assault prevention is understanding consent.
SAPEC Director Jennifer Brockman defined consent as being “communicated, ongoing and enthusiastic.”
“We look at consent in that it has to be communicated, it has to be ongoing throughout the engagement, it has to be mutual so everyone involved has to be doing what's happening and also enthusiasm,” Brockman said. “Enthusiasm that someone wants to do something, [and] that it's not done out of guilt, shame, coercion or influence of a substance.”
Enthusiasm is a very critical piece to consent, Brockman said.
“The idea that we’ve had in the past, which is that ‘no means no,’ that was a great floor conversation to start with, so we’ve moved beyond that,” Brockman said. “It’s the presence of a yes that matters, not the absence of a no.”
Brockman said students often ask SAPEC what to do if they do not know whether there is consent between two individuals during an interaction.
“If there's ever a time that you're not sure, then that is an indicator that you stop and clarify. It's as simple as saying, ‘Are you good? Is this okay? How do you feel about what we're doing?’ It doesn't have to be a disruption. What it can be is part of the process,” Brockman said. “Consensual sex is good sex because people are listening and communicating and in tune with what their partner or partners want during that time together.”
Sexual engagements without mutual consent or the absence of consent is sexual violence, and Brockman said it can have short and long-term impacts on victims.
In addition to the required training all freshmen go through at the University, there is also involvement in some organizations such as Student Senate, student housing and athletics. This can include between two to 16 additional hours in sexual assault prevention training throughout a student’s first year and beyond, Brockman said.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and while the University is transitioning to online classes due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, SAPEC still plans to recognize the occasion.
A calendar can be found on the SAPEC website with all the ways students can get involved. These opportunities range from a videogame practicing consent communication skills to an online art gallery.
Services like the Campus Assistance, Resource and Education (CARE) Coordinator Merrill Evans are still available over the phone and via Zoom for anybody who needs them.