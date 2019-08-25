One individual was found shot early Sunday morning after local law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots just outside North Lawrence, according to tweets from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 2 a.m., deputies responded to calls about gunshots fired near the 1400 block of Highway 40, according to the sheriff's office. The area is near what is known as Tee Pee junction, where U.S. highways 24/40 and 24/59 intersect.
Officers from the Lawrence Police Department witnessed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found near 6th and Mississippi Streets.
One individual was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The individual was transported to an area hospital.
No other gunshots have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).