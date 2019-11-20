Fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors voted to leave the North American Interfraternity Conference on Nov. 7, according to a news release from the national chapter.
After four years of membership to what is referred to as NIC 2.0, the NIC’s redrafting of policies and procedures, Sigma Phi Epsilon decided to leave due to a cut in resources and staffing to the NIC’s health and safety initiatives, according to the national chapter’s press release.
“It’s clear that SigEp’s vision for how to enhance health and safety in the fraternity experience and partner with our host institutions has diverged from the NIC’s current approach," said Sigma Phi Epsilon Chief Executive Officer Brian Warren in the release. "At SigEp, we must deploy resources in ways that achieve our priorities.”
Sigma Phi Epsilon’s priority is the health and safety of its members, said Keaton Dornath, the University of Kansas chapter president. Dornath, who also sits on the national board for the fraternity as a student, said the NIC’s resources for member safety did not align with what the fraternity envisioned.
“SigEp’s mantra is to be different, and with that being said, we looked at the situation and looked at how the NIC was handling some issues, not only here at KU but also some other institutions,” Dornath said. “Often times, their rhetoric didn’t always match what they did.”
The NIC responded to Sigma Phi Epsilon’s departure in a news release. It said it rejected the fraternity’s assertion the NIC did not promote safety for fraternity members and were offended in the way the fraternity announced its departure.
“To set the record straight, Sigma Phi Epsilon voted in all unanimously approved decisions of the NIC which it now criticizes,” the statement said. “Those include advocacy areas such as litigation at Harvard and Yale in defense of the fraternity experience, lobbying for the Collegiate Freedom of Association Act in Congress and the development of Campus Advocacy Protocols which include the optional formation of independent interfraternity councils in cases when student rights are grossly violated.”
Sigma Phi Epsilon has removed the pledging experience from its chapters, the release from the fraternity said. The KU chapter became substance-free in spring 2018, Dornath said.
The Sigma Phi Epsilon National Board of Directors looked into its data insights to find what undergraduate members wanted most, Dornath said. The chapter was able to reallocate the funds it saved from leaving the NIC — those funds will be going toward things such as career readiness for undergraduates.
Leaving the NIC does not affect the KU chapter’s membership of the Interfraternity Council. Members can still run for executive positions both in the chapter and in IFC.
Most importantly, Dornath said, leaving the NIC will not affect the chapter’s commitment to member safety.
“Student safety is a priority that continues to exist within SigEp nationally and within KU’s SigEp chapter,” Dornath said.
The Kansas Gamma chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, located at the University, was put on probation in March 2018 for hazing, according to the University’s Conduct Status Report. The probation was lifted in March 2019.
Phi Delta Theta, Kappa Sigma and Lambda Chi Alpha are all chapters at the University that are also not a part of the NIC.