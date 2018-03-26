Two armed suspects robbed a Sonic Drive In at 1015 E. 23rd St. after 9:30 p.m. last night according to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department.
Two male suspects, at least one of who was armed, entered the business demanding money. The victims told officer that the suspects' faces were covered.
The robbers allegedly "fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash."
The LPD believes that the suspects fled south of the restaurant to a vehicle located on 24th Street.
No one was injured in the incident, but the case is still ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to LPD.
The release did not specify how many victims were at the scene, but the LPD doesn't think it is connected to the Final Four celebration downtown, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads.
"I do not believe that there were any other robberies reported last night," Rhoads said in an email with the Kansan.
— Edited by Britt Redmond