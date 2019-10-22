With the 2020 U.S. Census on the horizon, the Lawrence community is preparing to be counted. The Lawrence Public Library hosted an Understanding the 2020 Census event Monday night to discuss community engagement in the survey.
Steve Hale, a senior partnership specialist for Kansas at the U.S. Census Bureau, was the event’s main speaker. Hale spoke about how the census works, how it impacts the government and how the community can ensure everyone is included.
“We’ve only got one chance to get it right,” Hale said.
This time around, the Bureau is driving responses online rather than on paper, as they have been in the past, since it’s more efficient and cost-effective, Hale said.
Households will receive an invitation in the mail, and inside there will be a code to fill out the census online.
The U.S. government spends roughly $16 billion on the census, but it saves $5 to 6 billion by surveying online, Hale said.
“It’s a totally unique process from years past,” Hale said.
College students are considered a hard-to-count population, which is part of the challenge Lawrence faces in getting an accurate count, Hale said.
Students living in residence halls will be counted through group quarters. This means students may not need to fill out forms individually, as they can be counted through administrative records from the residence halls.
But Hale said it may be difficult for students to know whether they need to fill out their own forms. Students should keep an eye out around Census Day — April 1, 2020 — to know whether they are responsible for their own forms.
“It’ll probably just pass them by like a ship in the night, ‘You have been counted,’” Hale said. “Perhaps that information is shared amongst the various living quarters.”
Especially for students, it’s important to fill out the census with where people live on April 1, Hale said. Most students should be counted in Lawrence, even if they’re from another city, state or country.
There is also no citizenship question on the census, following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the question off.
“Every question is on there for a reason and should be answered to the best of your ability,” Hale said.
Hale said one of the main concerns among people taking the census is privacy, and there is a fear among some about sharing information with the government.
"We really want to emphasize that this information is kept confidential and secure," Hale said.
The census is responsible for allocating about $6 billion of funding in Kansas, including for food stamps, pell grants, housing vouchers and many more state-funded programs.
“It has implications for so many things in our society, in our city and in our state,” said Marlene Merrill, former president of the Kansas League of Women Voters, at the event. “It’s essential that we have a complete count.”
The 2020 census will help determine the Kansas budget through 2030.
"What we're talking about here is quality of life," Hale said.
Mailers for the census will be sent out March 9, and Census Day is April 1. Students can sign up through the Census Bureau for text updates when it’s time to fill out the census.