As colder weather moves in, the National Weather Service of Topeka is predicting some snow throughout the week of Halloween.
Rain is predicted for Monday as temperatures drop, with a high of 44. The NWS said snow could begin Monday night into early Tuesday morning mixed with rain, but accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 44, but rain and snow are predicted to move back into Lawrence Tuesday night. Rain and snow will continue through Wednesday with a 70% chance of precipitation and a high of 38.
Rain and snow are predicted to continue through Halloween Thursday. The day is expected to be cloudy with a high of 38. There is a 30% chance of snow Thursday night before 1 a.m. with a low of around 23.
Chances of snow and rain will move out after Thursday, and the weekend is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s.