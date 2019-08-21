Stress isn't an uncommon feeling on college campuses, and The University of Kansas is no exception.
45.3% of the 558 student respondents to the University’s 2017 National College Health Assessment survey described the level of stress they experienced as “more than average.” 15.4% identified it as “tremendous.”
The University, however, has a number of ways for students to cope with feelings of stress and boost their mental health throughout the year, including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Mindfulness and Meditation Club and Pause for Pups.
1. Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
CAPS provides individual, couple, family and group sessions to help students with issues related to adjusting to college and other psychological, interpersonal and family problems.
First-time patients can walk into CAPS on the second floor of the Watkins Memorial Health Center between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and have an appointment that same day within two hours. CAPS first switched to a walk-in model in the spring 2019 semester.
“It was implemented to provide quicker initial access for students and to drastically reduce the wait time for the initial visit,” said CAPS Director Michael Maestas in an email to the Kansan.
Additionally, this year a psychologist from the KU Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment will provide services in treatment of substance use disorders, Maestas said.
2. Mindfulness and Meditation Club
Practicing meditation, a simple breathing technique, can help control and decrease anxiety, according to Web MD. The technique is a growing trend, too. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that meditation grew more than threefold from 2012-17.
During the Mindfulness and Meditation Club’s meetings, members practice meditation and discuss how to implement it into their lives as a way of reducing stress and anxiety, according to senior Mike Thibodeau, the club’s president.
The meetings switch between Wednesday and Thursday each week. The first one will be Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Crossroads Room on the main floor of the Kansas Union.
“People talk about doing exercises a lot to make sure you’re in shape, but it’s a lot harder to think of different things you can do with your mind to strengthen it,” Thibodeau said. “Even five to 10 minutes a day to sit and catch your breath over time will have a noticeable effect on both your mood and how you view the world because it’s a way of slowing down the world a tiny bit.”
Among a variety of programs, Watkins Health Services regularly hosts Pause for Pups, an event for students to interact with therapy dogs, chat with staff members and learn about other stress relief resources.
“When people get to be around animals, and they’re not afraid of animals, their heart rate decreases and their blood pressure decreases within five minutes of being around them and petting them,” WHS Program Manager Jenny McKee said. “Facilitating those Pause for Pups events is incredibly important.”
This year’s Pause for Pups events will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Daisy Hill Commons, Sept. 25 at the Crawford Community Center, Oct. 9 at Jayhawk Towers, Oct. 23 in Downs Hall and Nov. 6 at Gertrude Sellards Pearson Hall.
WHS also provides “Daily Life,” an individual three-part program in which a health professional helps students define their stress and how to manage it through conversations and other activities. Students can schedule an appointment for the program by calling (785) 864-9570.