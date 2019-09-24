On ever busy Wescoe Beach, the engineering complex and the Kansas Union, a coalition of University of Kansas student organizations came together Tuesday to help register people to vote in honor of National Voter Registration Day.
KU Young Democrats, the Dole Institute, the ACLU of KU, the Student Legislative Action Committee and the Constitutional Society all mobilized volunteers to register new voters.
Among the volunteers, KU Young Democrats President Logan Stenseng was present to register voters and spread the word about the holiday for the third year in a row.
“It’s for us to kind of make sure we are celebrating it the right way and registering people to vote and registering our friends,” Stenseng said. “We are also having folks apply for advanced ballots, which allows them to vote early and vote from home as well.”
Volunteers were tabling around campus to provide guidance to newly registered voters, Stenseng said.
“Especially at a voter registration table we can help people do that and navigate the system,” Stenseng said. “Often times people won’t even try to approach registering to vote without some help.”
Many people walked up to the table at Wescoe to register to vote. Among them was junior Amberly Mast, who decided today was the day she would register.
“[I think it’s important to register] for future kids and people who aren’t 18,” Mast said.
Freshman Nicole Phelps, who also registered at the tabling event, said voting gives you an opportunity to voice your opinions in politics.
“If you don’t vote, I feel like you don’t have a say in the country that you live in,” Phelps said. “The decisions that are made directly affect you.”
Stenseng said registering to vote has not always been easy to accomplish in the state of Kansas.
“We have had a Secretary of State in the past, Kris Kobach, that made it extremely difficult to register to vote, where he tried to require an ID to register to vote. That is not the case anymore — you do not need to have identification to register to vote anymore,” Stenseng said.
Stenseng also said lack of awareness can contribute to low voter registration.
“Mostly it’s just the lack of public awareness of it and no one really talking about it,” Stenseng said.
Promoting voting rights was the main goal of the tabling events, which will continue into the evening on Daisy Hill.
“I believe that people should have the access to vote, and I think that sometimes they just need help,” Stenseng said. “That’s why I like to do it, as well as voting matters because elections matter."