The Student Senate Court of Appeals unanimously upheld Student Body President Tiara Floyd’s decision to fire former Government Relations Director Grant Daily from his position after the court heard an appeal by Daily on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The court determined that Daily committed fireable offenses under Student Senate Rules and Regulations, according to the court’s official opinion. The court also held that Floyd has “broad discretion” to fire executive staff members.
“Based on what the court could evaluate, we couldn’t find any clear reason to overturn the decision,” said Student Senate Court of Appeals Chief Justice Zachary Kelsay.
The court told Daily and Floyd after the hearing that they would not release their decision if the two came to an agreement before Friday, Feb. 14.
Floyd fired Daily because he canceled a Student Legislative Awareness Committee meeting to organize a political event for his election campaign and left a student social mobility meeting attended by a vice chancellor and interim vice provost to meet with a campaign team, according to Daily’s termination letter, which was provided to the Kansan by Daily.
“I feel kind of bad saying this, but I’m happy about the decision. I’m happy about the report,” Floyd said. “I think that I have been telling nothing but the truth, so I’m glad that the justices saw the truth, reported it back. I’m pleased with the decision from them.”
Daily declined to comment, but said he is “terribly hurt.” The court’s decision came one day after Daily officially announced his run for vice president in the 2020 Student Senate Elections and launched his coalition.
“Some of the things said about me and to me during this whole process were uncalled for and unneeded, and really drained me,” Floyd said. “I just want people to know that this wasn’t any hurt or personal feelings for me. It was purely professional, but the attacks that I had against me were really personal and I want people to know that the people who have attacked me on this want to have power next year in some shape.”
Kelsay also said the court will not award any monetary damages to Daily.