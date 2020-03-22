Student Senate’s executive staff will discontinue their campaign initiative to expand the Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center, due to the University of Kansas’ decision to move classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason and Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter led the campaign initiative for the $15-20 million expansion, which they hoped would be on the 2020 ballot.

“I’m really upset to have to pull this project, but given the fact that students are losing income, the fact that students are being sent home, it seems irresponsible, and it seems antithetical to Student Senate’s mission of representing students to try and work on a project like this right now when we are in a global pandemic,” Thomason said.

Before deciding to halt the initiative, Thomason and Wingerter had collected approximately 1,000 of the needed 1,300 signatures for a rec referendum to appear on the 2020 Student Senate Election ballot, Wingerter said.

If the referendum would have passed, the expansion would have added approximately 50,000 square feet to the center, according to Thomason and Wingerter’s presentation during their Feb. 13 campaign event. The expansion promised to double the size of the rec’s weight room, add studio space, add an indoor turf field, renovate the rock wall and more.

Wingerter said expanding the rec remains an important initiative and he plans to encourage other students and senate members to carry on the initiative after the end of his time in office.

“I personally think it’s something valuable that the University needs in the coming years, but when you have literally an unprecedented pandemic, you kind of got to count your blessings and just recognize that now is not the time,” Wingerter said.

Wingerter ran with Student Body President Tiara Floyd in Spring 2019 to give students a choice to expand the rec.

“I will never be disappointed in the work that students [put in] who showed up to meetings or spread the message, or worked at the rec and shared it with people,” Thomason said. “I feel confident that if we had come to an April ballot, this initiative would have passed, and we would have seen the rec expand, but now, with everything that has happened in the last two weeks, it’s not going to happen.”