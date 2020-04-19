This is a two-part series examining the feasibility of the platforms proposed by the candidates running in the 2020 Student Senate Election.

Presidential candidate Isabella Southwick and vice presidential candidate William Wilk have proposed 13 platforms focused on mental health, sexual assault prevention, the Jayhawk community and Student Senate reform.

Southwick and Wilk are running as independent candidates in the 2020 Student Senate Election against Free Staters.

“There is a lot of unknown right now and we do not know what the campus climate will be once we return from COVID-19,” Southwick said. “I don’t want to mislead people by making promises, but I can assure you that we have done our research when creating these platforms. Students should feel confident that our platforms are feasible and that we will fight for solutions to the current opportunities at KU that we face.”

The Kansan spoke with campus experts to examine the feasibility of the platforms Southwick and Wilk have been the most outspoken on, including those focused on sexual assault, the rec and mental health.

Other platforms Southwick and Wilk are running on, but which were not examined in this story, include adding designated safe spaces to campus, creating a transfer student advisory board, creating a monthly questions series, making resource guides and reforming Student Senate.

Sexual assault survivor kits

One of Southwick and Wilk’s platforms aims to help sexual assault survivors by distributing kits through the KU Public Safety Office and the Office of Multicultural Affairs that include a journal for survivors to document their feelings in, hygiene products and gift cards to purchase new bed sheets and clothes.

Jen Brockman, director of the KU Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center, said though the platform is possible, it would depend on how much money is spent on each kit.

“We’re not talking about thousands and thousands of people [using these kits] every year,” Brockman said. “So, depending on how much they plan on spending per person, I think it could definitely be feasible. The bigger hurdle is going to be that logistical hurdle of that idea.”

The proposed kits would be accessible at the KU Public Safety Office and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, which Brockman said are “great venues to partner with,” but should look at partnering with other resources such as the CARE coordinator.

Office of Multicultural Affairs director Precious Porras said the office would be happy to distribute these kits.

Brockman said this platform is a tertiary response, which helps survivors of sexual assault deal with the long-term consequences.

Partnering with the Lawrence SafeBar initiative

While the sexual assault survivor kits are aimed at helping survivors, the partnership with Lawrence SafeBar initiative aims to help prevent sexual assault by offering student input to the alliance that provides education and bystander training to participating drinking establishments.

“I think there could be a great town-gown relationship,” Brockman said.

Student Senate passed a resolution last year supporting a mandatory law requiring drinking establishments to undergo sexual assault education and bystander training, which was later passed by the City of Lawrence.

Creating an online portal to connect with CAPS mentors

Counseling and Psychological Services currently offers HOPE @ CAPS, a program of student peer mentors who provide mental health support and resources for KU students. Students can talk to the peer mentors through drop-in peer listening Monday through Friday.

Through one of their platforms, Southwick and Wilk plan to create an online portal for CAPS peer mentors to communicate with students digitally.

CAPS Director Michael Maestas said the platform is feasible, and he has already communicated with Southwick on ways of implementing it. Maestas said providing peer listening digitally would allow for additional peer listening hours with peer mentors.

“Providing peer listening via a secure video conferencing app has the benefit of providing additional privacy and accessibility,” Maestas said in an email to the Kansan.

Digital recordings of workout and fitness classes

With the Ambler Student and Recreation Fitness Center indefinitely closed due to the novel coronavirus, KU Recreation Services is providing students, faculty, KU staff and alumni with online workout classes from different colleges and universities across the country as part of the Spring 2020 National Recreation Movement.

Through one of their platforms, Southwick and Wilk plan to continue these online workout sessions by providing digital recordings of workout and fitness classes.

Director of KU Recreation Services Jason Krone said although this platform is possible and he would be willing to work toward implementing it alongside the candidates, most classes should still remain in person.

“I don’t want it to sound like we’re going to provide digital recordings of workouts only because I don’t think that’s the right way to do it,” Krone said. “I think it’s a great platform for them, but I also would like to get more student input for it to make sure that it’s the right option.”

Krone said digital classes could be a good option for students to try out a new class in order to get used to the class and transition to taking it in person.

Adding vending machines to the rec with sports drinks and workout products

Another one of Southwick and Wilk’s platforms focused on improving the rec is adding vending machines with sports drinks and workout products.

The vending machines will be curated to include products like sports drinks, post workout recovery products and possibly personal hygiene products, Southwick and Wilk said in a Q&A on their Instagram.

The rec currently has vending machines with sports drinks such as Gatorade as part of the University’s contract with Pepsi, Krone said. However, the rec does not have any vending machines with pre or post workout products.

Krone said he is open to working with the candidates to implement the platform, but it would take communication with other campus departments, including KU Dining Services.

“It’s a little bit more involved because it involves multiple departments on campus, so it’s just making sure that all departments are coordinated,” Krone said.

Creating a transfer student advisory board

To help the University better serve transfer students, Southwick and Wilk plan on creating an advisory board in Student Senate made up of transfer students to advise the University.

The transfer advisory board is an internal Student Senate board, similar to the ad hoc committee formed in February focused on investigating University procedure surrounding sexual violence, so this platform is feasible.

Porras said Southwick and Wilk consulted with her, and the Office of Multicultural Affairs is also interested in helping in some instances due to “large communities of color transferring in from two-year institutions.”

Voting for the 2020 Student Senate election opened Sunday, April 19, and closes Saturday, April 25.