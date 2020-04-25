The Student Senate Elections Commission will release the 2020 Student Senate Election results as early as 9 p.m. tonight or 10 a.m. Sunday, according to an email Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson sent to the candidates.
The latest the results will be released is tomorrow evening, Risovi-Hendrickson said.
Typically, the Elections Commission and Student Involvement and Leadership Center staff meet to finalize the unofficial results, but this year, the commission will release them on their Facebook page, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The commission will also announce they are gathering the votes 30 minutes prior to releasing the results, Risovi-Hendrickson said in the statement.
“We’d like to thank everyone involved in the elections process, whether they were a candidate, voter or one of the amazing University staff that helped us facilitate the election,” Risovi-Hendrickson said. “We appreciate everyone’s work in participating in the election.”