The Student Senate Elections Commission plans to move forward with the 2020 election, despite the University of Kansas’s decision to move classes online for the rest of the semester due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson.
“There’s really no reason as of right now for us to not hold the election as scheduled,” Risovi-Hendrickon said. “Given that we don’t know what the future’s going to look like three or six months from now, we think it’s prudent to ensure students’ voices are heard and hold the election as scheduled, with as little disruption as possible to how an election would normally operate.”
The election is currently scheduled for April 15 and 16, according to the elections code. Risovi-Hendrickson said as of now, those dates will remain the same.
Free Staters, led by presidential candidate Apramay Mishra and running mate Grant Daily, is the only coalition running in the 2020 Senate race.
In response to the situation and the commission’s plan, Mishra said his coalition plans to campaign by holding their meetings online and communicating with student groups and administrators online. The coalition has not yet finalized their platforms, Mishra said.
“At this point, we really want to make sure that we can still achieve those goals so that our coalition can be as all encompassing as we wanted it to be, as we set out to make it to be,” Mishra said.
Despite the elections commission and Free Staters’ optimism to continue the election as planned, not all of Senate is on board with the commission’s plan.
Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason said he is concerned about continuing the election. Thomason said he worries holding elections as normal will disadvantage independent candidates and referendums, give an unfair advantage to current Senate leadership, restrict new leadership and financially hurt outgoing executive staff members who are transitioning into new jobs.
“This is not an indictment of any one coalition or the elections commission, or anyone in particular,” Thomason said. “I just think that more thought needs to go into it because from a diversity and equity perspective, this outcome is not inclusive in nature and it really would benefit the current senate members over anyone else who wants to participate.”
Thomason said a better alternative would have been to appoint an interim president and vice president and hold the elections several weeks into the new academic school year, and he does not agree that the elections commission has the jurisdiction to decide whether to postpone the election or not.
An interim president and vice president were also appointed in 2014 after the election between the Jayhawkers coalition, Crimson and True and Grow KU. Elections were held for a second time in September after the Jayhawkers, who were disqualified, thought the election outcome was not representative of how students voted. After the Jayhawkers appealed the decision to call the election for Grow KU, the University Judicial Board Appeals Panel decided to remove the candidates from Grow KU and host a reelection.
Student Senate Executive Committee members and other students on Friday night’s Skype call, including University Affairs Chair Max Schieber, voiced their perspectives on the commission’s plan toward the end of their Skype meeting Friday night.
“On the interim and current staff working over the summer, I don’t really think that’s fair,” Schieber said in the meeting. “When people voted for those terms in office, they voted to have them end in April, so I think we should honor that and turn that over.”
The Skype meeting had 29 people on it. Thomason, the chair of the Student Executive Committee, decided to postpone discussion of the election to a meeting early next week to give time for an executive staff meeting which followed after, despite multiple participants’ requests to comment in the group chat.
Daily said he is concerned that not all of the students participating in the meeting had their voices heard, due to Thomason’s decision to end the meeting after an hour and a half.
“A lot of students were not heard on a very important issue. They gave time out of their schedule without getting paid and only frankly in a real concern to represent other students, yet these people still weren’t heard,” Daily said in an interview with the Kansan following the meeting. “The amount of people that showed up today is really telling [for] how many people still care about helping other students.”
Despite the challenges a digital election will present, Daily said his coalition is still committed to the plans it originally set forward.
“It’s going to be difficult, but no one said it was going to be easy,” Daily said. “We’re going to push ahead and help every student that we possibly can in the most logical, best way possible.”
The executive committee will reconvene early next week to discuss the election again.