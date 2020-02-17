Impeachment proceedings for Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason officially ended Thursday afternoon, the same day a committee was scheduled to be assembled to investigate the charges outlined in the bill, according to an email from Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter.

Student Rights Chair Derek Dunn, University Affairs Chair Max Schieber and Finance Chair Andrew Moore took their signatures off the bill, which alleged Thomason advocated for the removal of different executive staff members for his own political gain, threatened a senator and yelled at senators during a University Affairs meeting.

Senate ultimately compromised to retract the bill and work to address the problems shared by the co-authors.

As part of the compromise, Thomason will be suspended from his position as chief of staff for ten days, which means he will be absent from Senate’s next full Senate and committee meetings. In addition, Thomason will relinquish the title of Student Executive Committee for the time of the suspension and initiate a mediation process to listen to Student Senate concerns, according to a letter Thomason sent to senators.

+2 KU student senators contend over call for chief of staff impeachment Student senators react to a bill calling for the impeachment of Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason.

In his letter, Thomason said he “asks for forgiveness of all impacted” by his “reckless, destructive and inappropriate actions.” He also said he will “work to repair relationships and rebuild faith” in his “ability to perform this job.”

Thomason said while there were communication breakdowns that contributed to the concerns within the bill, the charges did not meet the threshold for impeachment.

“Obviously, my intent is never to hurt anyone,” Thomason said. “The impact is clear that maybe I did, so it’s about taking the time to allow for those feelings to be heard, for bridges to be mended and for everyone to feel like they’re in a comfortable place to move on together as a team so that we can really get back to what we need to be doing, which is serving students.”

Though Schieber and Dunn said they are satisfied with the result, they said if Thomason does anything similar to the impeachment charges, they may repeat the process.

“It’s kind of crazy. Three sophomore senators went up against the student body vice president, chief of staff and president and didn’t lose,” Schieber said.

Dunn said he does not regret co-authoring the bill, even though it did not go through.

Max Schieber pq “It’s kind of crazy. Three sophomore senators went up against the student body vice president, chief of staff and president and didn’t lose." Max Schieber, University Affairs chair

“I think we just knew it would be very emotionally and physically taxing on us to get through all of that and impeachment itself would take a lot away from Senate’s actual ability to perform,” Dunn said. “We all agreed that impeachment would hamper the student executive people as well as Student Senate. It was in our best interest to form a compromise, as well as [the executive staff’s].”

Moore said although talking with executive staff helped the chairs find shared ground, he maintains that impeachable offenses did occur.

“I don’t know if anything about this process really makes me happy, but I’m content with it to say the least,” Moore said. “I think that it shows there are consequences to actions, but it also doesn’t throw a wrench in Senate for the rest of the year, which I think impeachment possibly could have.”

Thomason said he is focused on reflecting on his mistakes and successes, as well as moving on from the process.

“I’m not going to forget what happened this week,” Thomason said. “It was a painful process and was a very vulnerable and public process, but I’m not going to hold it against anyone and I would hope that everyone in the chambers has that same perspective of you don’t have to forget it, but for Senate to be successful, you can’t hold on to it.”