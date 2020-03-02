After Chancellor Douglas Girod declined reopening a task force evaluating sexual misconduct policies, student government decided to take the matter into their own hands.
Student senators voted unanimously to open up a unique committee, called an ad hoc, focused on examining University of Kansas procedure surrounding sexual violence on Feb. 26.
The committee will “explore how to increase transparency and communication surrounding sexual violence at the University, as well as addressing the overall scope and culture surrounding sexual violence at the University,” according to the resolution.
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Senator Grant Daily, who authored the resolution, said though he would have preferred for the University to take stronger steps toward addressing the problem of sexual assault, this committee is the best way Senate can help.
“We really don’t have another avenue to put time and resources towards addressing sexual violence on campus, other than through an ad hoc committee,” Daily said.
Daily said he hopes the committee chair will lead the committee to obtain research, examine the effectiveness of the steps the University has taken to examine sexual violence, highlight some people involved in the process and more.
Daily’s legislation calling on Girod to reopen a task force to investigate sexual assault and calling to create an ad hoc committee came as a response to the prevalence of sexual assault at the University and what he viewed as the University’s lack of transparency in addressing it.
Data from the Office of Student Affairs revealed that the University disciplined four students for sexual misconduct following investigations from the Title IX Office in 2019. However, the data doesn’t show how many reports were filed to the University’s Title IX Office in 2019 nor any information on how many faculty, staff or third party individuals were disciplined by the University.
In Daily’s request to the chancellor, he cited that 26% of undergraduate women at the University said they were sexually assaulted, according to a 2019 survey conducted by the Association of American Universities. Nearly 15% of them said they were raped, and 75% said they didn’t report to the University.
“The student body’s skepticism of relevant University institutions is significantly exacerbated by failures to properly communicate with and inform the student body and the community,” Daily’s resolution says.
Former Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little created the task force to review the University’s policies and procedures for sexual assault. Though the task force released a report of 27 recommendations, the University has implemented 21.
While students share a consensus that the University does an adequate job of educating students about sexual assault, some say it is lacking in its prevention and handling of sexual misconduct on campus.
“I think [the University does] a good job attempting to educate students on sexual assault and ways to stop it when you see it, which is great,” said freshman Eric Mitchell from Naperville, Illinois. “But I don’t think this is adequate as people are still getting assaulted. If you have to ask if they are doing ‘enough,’ chances are they aren’t.”
Sophomore math major Keaton Allman said Girod’s denial to reopen a task force speaks to a greater societal issue than just sexual assault on campus.
“It adds to the problems we already have as a society because it feels like they’re just taking those cases and tossing them to the side and saying, ‘We’ll get to them when we get to them, it’s really not a big deal,’” Allman said.
Although Daily is satisfied with how Student Senate voted on the resolution, he said its work doesn’t end here.
“At the end of the day, this is but a pebble in a very large pond,” Daily said. “Down the road here, we’re going to see if it actually has an impact.”
Allicyn Burns, Sofia Berrospi and Tristan Allen contributed to this report.