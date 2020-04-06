An elections code violation filed against independent candidates Isabella Southwick and William Wilk could disqualify them from running in the 2020 Student Senate election.
Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson filed the violation against Southwick and Wilk, who are running for student body president and student body vice president respectively.
Risovi-Hendrickson said in his complaint that he found Southwick and Wilk purchased a domain for their campaign website without listing the purchase on their weekly financial report, which is a violation of the Student Senate elections code.
“It was not listed on the report, and an incomplete report or a financial report that is wrong in some way is considered grounds for a violation,” elections commissioner Harrison Baker said.
Though Wilk notified the commission of their plan to create the website, evidence compiled by Risovi-Hendrickson shows it was after he submitted the complaint.
Southwick, who purchased the subscription for $34, according to a bank statement shown in Risovi-Hendrickson’s complaint, said she didn’t put it on the financial report because they had not officially released their website until March 30 and wanted to see whether or not they were going to use it before officially disclosing it to the EC.
Wilk and Southwick included the purchase in their second report, Southwick said.
“It was simply just a misunderstanding on our part,” Southwick said. “Running as independent candidates, this is obviously one of the challenges. We don’t have an EC liaison, so we are trying to wear many hats, and of course, there’s small mistakes that were made, but we’re hoping that the EC is understanding that we had no malintent with this mistake.”
In past elections, the elections commission could fine candidates for violations. However, last semester, senators voted to remove fines from the elections code. Now, violations are separated into three categories: minor, significant and egregious. Risovi-Hendrickson filed the complaint against Southwick and Wilk as an egregious violation.
“Intentionally incomplete or fraudulent reports shall result in disqualification,” according to the elections code. If the complaint is found to violate this section of the elections code, Wilk and Southwick could be disqualified, Baker said.
The commission will hear the complaint in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:45 p.m.