Chancellor Douglas Girod notified Student Senate they have three days to reassess a $22 million student fee package, according to an email from the University of Kansas student body vice president.
The new coronavirus has forced academic institutions across the country to rethink their financial strategies going forward to accommodate for students and save money for the university overall. At the University, part of that has included a hiring freeze and reimbursing students for parking and housing.
“With tuition slated to being held flat for next year and a hiring freeze implemented on the University, Chancellor Girod has asked us to revisit the fee bill with the mandate of holding fees flat next year,” Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter said in an email to student senators.
Senate will meet virtually Tuesday at 6 p.m. to reevaluate the package, Wingerter said
Senate hopes the package will be fully reassessed by Tuesday.
Tuition being flat is not official yet, as the Kansas Board of Regents still needs to approve it, Wingerter said.
Wingerter said he does now know what fees will be cut or revised.
“We’re going to talk to fee mangers. We’re going to figure out what needs we’ll collect there, given it’s been an erratically changing landscape the past two and a half months,” Wingerter said. “Other than that, we don’t have anything specific yet.”
The original fee package was set at $506.95, with a $7.50 increase for Counseling and Psychological Services and a $15 overall increase from the 2019-2020 fee package.
Senate executive staff members found out they would have to reevaluate the package in a meeting with Student Affairs Monday afternoon.
“We did not anticipate this, yet as student leaders we must react to it,” Wingerter said in the email.
The package is due to the Kansas Board of Regents by May 1.