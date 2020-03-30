The Student Senate Elections Commission decided to waive the student signature requirement for coalitions to participate in the Student Senate election and push back candidate filing deadlines in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The filing deadline for independent presidential and vice presidential candidates will now be Monday, March 30, and the deadline for independent senatorial candidates will be Monday, April 6, at 5 p.m.

“The elections commission really wants to encourage all of the people who are seriously interested in joining Student Senate or getting more involved in KU even during these trying times, to look at running for a position, whether they’re a part of a coalition or whether they’re independent,” said Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson.

The commission made the decisions after hearing two elections code violation complaints from three student senators via Zoom — one Wednesday, March 25, and one Saturday, March 28.

Student Senate Policy and Development Director Isabella Southwick and a School of Journalism senator William Wilk appealed the signature requirement and requested the commission move the filing deadline due to the coronavirus canceling all in-person classes.

Southwick and Wilk are now preparing to file as independent presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2020 race, Southwick said.

“We’re really glad that [the commission] made the decision that they did,” Southwick said. “We think it’s the appropriate answer to the current situation we are in. We also are aware that it’s kind of unknown territory, so we appreciate them making a decision so quickly and we look forward to what’s to come in the coming weeks.”

Finance Chair and Free Staters coalition member Andrew Moore self-reported the Free Staters’ inability to obtain the 500 signatures required to run in the election due to the health risks of COVID-19. The coalition also failed to schedule a cultural competency training for presidential candidate Apramay Mishra and vice-presidential candidate Grant Daily due to the Office of Multicultural Affairs not responding before the University of Kansas campus closed.

“There is clear evidence that members of the coalition have reached out to attempt to schedule said training and the OMA was unresponsive before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the University down,” according to the official opinion regarding Moore’s complaint. “It would be unfair to suggest that a coalition that makes a clear good-faith effort to follow the rules should be punished if the third-party fails to respond in a timely manner.”

Though the Elections Commission decided to waive the signature requirement, they said Mishra and Daily should still complete the cultural competency training in a digital format before elections, if possible.

Free Staters is the only coalition running in the 2020 race. The deadline to file for coalitions was Friday, February 28.

The commission said their decision does not reduce the importance of the signature requirement and should not remove that requirement from future elections.

“We are making it clear that is an extremely narrow holding to be applied only to pandemic situations, as defined and classified by the World Health Organization, involving highly contagious and communicable illness,” the opinion regarding Moore’s complaint said. “This holding should not be taken as a sign of the commission desiring the end of signatures or of seeking to reduce the importance that they have upon the election process.”

The 2020 Student Senate election will take place April 19 to 25.