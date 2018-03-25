CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly said that the hike started at Constitution Hall in Lecompton, the march will start at the head of the rail trail north of Lawrence. The previous version also misspelled a source's name.
With rows of Spaghettios and green beans lining the walls of his office, Student Veterans Association President Jonathan Ehrlich, a third year law student, prepared for the upcoming SVA event: The Kansas Student Veterans Consortium Hike and Conference.
Participants will hike 13.5 miles, beginning on the rail trail head north of Lawrence, collecting food along the way at designated food drive locations to benefit the Campus Cupboard, a volunteer-run food pantry on the University campus where the hike will end.
“I gained so much from the army and the army national guard that I feel compelled to give back to the Veteran community,” he said.
Ehrlich said he was inspired to organize the event by the “ruck march” or a walk with a weighted backpack, which he did during his time with the Iowa National Guard. Many of the participants will hike the 13.5 miles with cans of food in their packs. When they arrive at the Campus Cupboard they will donate the food and hike back to the Lawrence American Legion.
The SVA vice president of media, Mike Ellis, who served five years as a Navy hospital corpsman, said the event is open to everyone. He is a two year member of SVA and said the the group helps veterans get involved and assume leadership roles on campus.
“For me, SVA is a beacon here on campus for all vets,” Ellis said. “It really just helps guide us to get involved.”
Ellis said he focused on advertising the event and is asking anyone who would like to be involved to come to the hike on April 6. The group will meet at the Lawrence American Legion before driving to Constitution Hall in Lecompton where SVA will have a presentation before driving to the trail head. Ellis urges others to meet at the trail head. Vietnam veteran Green Beret Steve Fitzgerald will speak at the event to kick off the hike.
In an email with the Kansan, Ellis said the conference, which will follow the hike on April 7, will host veteran groups from universities and colleges across Kansas. He said “the purpose of the hike is to team build."
Multicultural Student Government and Student Senate are supporting the group in the hike. Libby Stauffer, Senate communications director, said Senate will urge members to collect food. MSG will participate in a portion of the walk and hold a food drive.
MSG president, Constanza Castro, said outreach is her major focus right now and she sees this as an opportunity to support campus veterans, who she said are a very important group on campus. MSG leadership will walk the on-campus segment of the trip from the Union to the Cupboard.
“SVA came to us and said they were doing their hike and they wanted our involvement because of the populations we reach, and we were very excited to jump on it,” Castro said.
Additionally, the Senate SVA representative, Brandon Decker, plans to participate in the hike and said he strives to complete the full 13.5 miles with food on his back. Decker, a son of two Navy veterans, said he is excited about the speaker at Constitution Hall.
“As a son of two veterans I kind of think it’s my duty to help veterans on campus here,” Decker said.
SVA is looking for donations of non-perishable items that could be made without a full kitchen. Ehrlich said items such as granola bars, single serve mac and cheese and other snack items are appreciated. Items can be donated at the SVA office in Summerfield Hall.
— Edited by Britt Redmond