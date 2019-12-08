University of Kansas and Lawrence community members gathered on Wescoe Beach and at the 11th and Vermont Street Community Building to advocate for climate change awareness Friday, Dec. 6.
The climate strike, which follows a similar protest held nationally in September, was hosted by the KU and Lawrence chapters of the Sunrise Movement.
“Climate change is a huge issue and I think that us as students really have a huge say in what happens with our future,” said Kate Buren, president of Sunrise Movement KU. “We can’t just sit back and let older generations go ahead and deal with everything. Those are the ones making the policy, but we can stand together, make our voices heard.”
The first strike of the day was held at noon on Wescoe Beach. Around 30 activists sang in chorus asking “What side are you on?” and carried signs that urged for a Green New Deal and reminded bystanders to register to vote.
Sophomore Matt Dunn, who is the public policy lead of the Lawrence chapter, said that there is a disconnect between the United States and other countries when it comes to actions against climate change.
“I was actually in Belgium in the summer of 2017 when the presidential administration announced that they would be withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement,” Dunn said. “Belgium has significantly less wind and solar and days of sunshine per year than Kansas does. And seeing the contrast between the two countries was just staggering.”
Melek Ben-Ayed, the vice president of the KU chapter, moved to the United States from Tunisia in 2010 and was struck by the differences in how people view pollution. He said that the most important thing students can do is push for actions to be taken at the political level.
“100 big corporations are the ones that are ruining the planet the most, even though people are like telling us to ‘Use reuseable straws!’” Ben-Ayed said. “Like, while that’s great, it’s still not the solution to everything and that’s not going to stop climate change.”
Later in the day, around 50 people gathered in the gymnasium of the community center at 11th and Vermont Street for a second strike. Multiple speakers shared their thoughts and stories relating to climate change.
Attendees lined signs around the gymnasium, reading statements such as “Our house is on fire” and “This is an emergency. Act like it.” Throughout the night, chants of “What do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now,” rang through the building.
Speakers included professors and teachers, students, politicians and many others. Usha Reddi, a democrat running for U.S. Senate, was also in attendance. Reddi signed a pledge to not take money from oil or coal companies during the event.
Attendees also had the opportunity to sign a petition to declare a climate emergency in the city of Lawrence.
16-year-old Morgan Orozco, a member of the Lawrence Sustainability Advisory Task Force, was one of many to speak. She described current climate change trends as the greatest existential threat to human existence.
“Your activism and your action are the only ways change can occur,” Orozco said.