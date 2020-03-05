Susan Klusmeier, the interim vice provost of undergraduate studies, emphasized the importance of being a student-ready institution in her presentation for the position of vice provost of undergraduate studies on Tuesday, March 3.
Klusmeier, one of four finalists for the position, defined a student-ready institution as a school that knows its students, highlights students’ skills and the knowledge they bring to the University of Kansas, and has shared values across all departments of the University.
“Being a student-ready institution is really about doing this work across, up-down, inside out,” Klusmeier said. “It really needs to permeate every single thing we do. It’s not enough for it just to happen in one space.”
As vice provost of undergraduate studies, Klusmeier said she wants to prioritize student retention at the University.
Klusmeier said the University’s retention rate has steadily increased since she first came to the University as interim vice provost of undergraduate studies in 2016, but she thinks the University must double down on its retention strategies to ensure students are staying and also getting the most out of their experience.
“Our students generally like it here,” Klusmeier said. “Out of our seniors surveyed, 85% said they would do this all over again and come back to us. The question you have to ask yourself is, ‘Is 85% good enough?’”
Klusmeier said breaking down data will help in deciding how to improve student retention. This includes looking at different student demographics. She said data will help the University figure out how students such as first-generation and Pell Grant-eligible students navigate the institution.
In her role as vice provost of undergraduate studies, Klusmeier said she wants to prioritize serving transfer students, post-traditional learners, commuter students and strengthening the KU Core, among other things at the University.
Mike Williams, a member of the vice provost search committee and journalism professor at the University, asked Klusmeier during a Q&A session after her presentation how she plans on showing students the importance of the KU Core.
“The Core represents about 25% of basic undergraduate education at KU,” Williams said. “How do we better relate core courses to major courses, and how do we make students better understand the value of that?”
Klusmeier said she hopes to help students understand the core curriculum at the University offers a depth of opportunity for students to step out of their major and learn things they may never have known beforehand.
Charles Bankart, the associate vice provost for international affairs and another member of the search committee, asked Klusmeier about her vision to give students the best undergraduate experience they can have.
“When you think about KU and you think about the quintessential undergraduate experience, what’s at the end of that?” Bankart asked.
Klusmeier responded with one word: “Engagement.”
She said engaging students in any way on campus is the best way to give students a good college experience and make sure they find their own place on campus.
Cher Hendricks, vice provost for academic initiatives at the University of Idaho, will give the final presentation for vice provost of undergraduate studies on Thursday, March 5.