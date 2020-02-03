park shooting

The Lawrence Police Department responds to a shooting at Edgewood Park in Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 2. A 14-year-old was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 Lucy Peterson/UDK

A 14-year-old male was injured in a shooting that took place at Edgewood Park Sunday afternoon, Lawrence Police Department spokesman Patrick Compton said in an email to the Kansan.

LPD officers responded to the park at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in response to the shooting and discovered the teenager with an apparent gunshot wound, Compton said. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Compton did not comment on whether a suspect was in custody.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.

Tags