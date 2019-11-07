The intersection of 19th Street and Iowa is now open after months of being closed due to construction, the City of Lawrence said in a press release.
All lanes of northbound Iowa Street traffic are now open, but one southbound lane will remain closed until sidewalk construction is complete, according to the release.
The intersection of 19th Street and Stewart Avenue is also open, and it features a brand-new traffic signal.
The intersection of 19th Street and Iowa was originally closed in March for construction, with the intention of reopening in August before the school year began, but delays caused the construction to continue into the fall semester.
The overall project included improvements to 19th and Iowa streets, as well as the addition of a pedestrian tunnel. Work on the tunnel is ongoing but is expected to be completed within the coming weeks, according to the release.
Other goals of the project included traffic signals, sidewalk, drainage and utility improvements along the roadway and pavement replacement at Fire Station 5.