A seventh case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Kansas after a woman in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
The woman is in the hospital and in good condition, according to the release. Her family is in quarantine.
JCCC and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment are working to identify anyone who came in contact with the individual. JCCC's campus closed Saturday, March 14 and classes will resume online on Monday, March 30.
The case is the first known of local transmission in Johnson County. Four other cases in Johnson County were due to travel from other states.
Governor Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency Thursday, March 12 after a 70-year-old man in Wyandotte County died of the virus.