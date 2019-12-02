Week in Crime

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Property crime at Jayhawk Towers

An unknown person criminally damaged a fire exit sign and stole another from Jayhawk Towers on Nov. 25, resulting in a loss of $70, according to police records.

This case is open.

Theft at Oswald Hall

Someone cut a bike lock and stole a bike at Oswald on Nov. 24 around 2 p.m., resulting in a loss of $112, according to police records.

This case remains open.

Trespassing at GSP Hall

Someone criminally trespassed in a dorm room in GSP on Nov. 24 around 4 a.m., according to police records.

The case was closed by arrest.