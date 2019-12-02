Property crime at Jayhawk Towers
An unknown person criminally damaged a fire exit sign and stole another from Jayhawk Towers on Nov. 25, resulting in a loss of $70, according to police records.
This case is open.
Theft at Oswald Hall
Someone cut a bike lock and stole a bike at Oswald on Nov. 24 around 2 p.m., resulting in a loss of $112, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Trespassing at GSP Hall
Someone criminally trespassed in a dorm room in GSP on Nov. 24 around 4 a.m., according to police records.
The case was closed by arrest.