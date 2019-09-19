This story is relating to a recent Kansan investigation into hazing practices at the now closed Kansas chapter of Delta Upsilon.

People in their high school and college years feel invincible, so they misperceive danger in different ways, said Dr. Susan Lipkins, a psychologist and author of "Preventing Hazing," in an interview with the Kansan.

They drink more, do more drugs, take more risks and haze, Lipkins said. And often, she said, they’re able to get away with it.

Lipkins refers to it as “the blueprint of hazing.” It works like this: Pledges come into the fraternity to be a member of the group, and they’re hazed. They start as the victims. After that, they become the bystanders and watch as others are hazed. Eventually, when they’re upperclassmen, they do to new members what was done to them.

“They feel like they have the right and the duty to pass on the tradition,” Lipkins said. “Each time they do pass on the tradition, they feel they should add their own mark.”

These upperclassmen typically will increase the humiliation and aggression, Lipkins said. It becomes extreme.

“The members of the fraternity or sorority feel that this is a rite of passage,” Lipkins said. “It proves that they’re worthy of being with the group. After that, they’re proud to identify with the group.”

None of this hazing is necessary to bond, Lipkins said. In her experience, Lipkins hasn’t observed a campus that’s been able to stop hazing.