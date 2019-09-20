The University of Kansas is working to make healthcare more affordable for students through different campus organizations that provide emergency funds and other resources. This comes after the Kansas Board of Regents increased healthcare costs for some students by 114 percent this year.
An Emergency Aid Network was developed in 2018 to assist students experiencing financial difficulty who need money in emergent situations, according to the University’s website.
The aid does not directly apply to healthcare services, and it can be used for other needs, said Rachel Auten, coordinator for student support and case management in the University's Office of Student Affairs.
“In my role as a case manager, I help students navigate their needs and resources for support when a simple referral to CAPS or another health service may not resolve everything they are experiencing,” Auten said.
Along with the Emergency Aid Network, the University tries to keep fees as low as possible for students when they use the resources available.
Student Senate established a student health fee that allows students to see a provider at Watkins Health Services with no charge, said Watkins Interim Director Diana Malott. Additionally, Watkins does not collect a co-pay for students' insurance as other clinics and hospitals do.
If students were to receive other services requiring payment and do not have insurance or want their insurance billed, Watkins can work out a payment plan with them.
“All of our charges are less than the community median due to the health fee, so we try to help students whenever we can,” Malott said. “If they have an insurance provider with which we do not participate, our patient care coordinator can help them get to a participating provider in the community.”
The KU Psychological Clinic on campus provides services to KU students and faculty as well as the public. This is a separate program from the University Counseling and Psychological Services on campus. The cost for services at the clinic is not a set price, as it tries to accommodate individual clients and how much they can afford to pay.
“We have clients who have paid as low as $1 for therapy services,” said Sarah Kirk, director of KU Psychological Clinic.
The fee for services at the clinic is set at $12, but many students pay $6 or less, Kirk said.
If a student were to need assessment services for testing things such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, students would have to pay anywhere from $200 to $400 for just one appointment, Kirk said.
Student Senate provided 10 $225 grants to the Academic Achievement and Access Center to provide to students needing evaluation to determine if they do or do not have a disability, said Deb Meyer, associate director of the AAAC. A few of the grants are currently still available.
CAPS fees are $15 per session. However, if students were to receive a psychiatric evaluation, the cost is $40 and a follow-up is $25.
Furthermore, there are multiple additional resources on campus that can help students lessen their financial struggles.
The Office of Fellowships helps students apply for national scholarships as well as other funding opportunities.
Student Money Management Services helps students analyze their finances and financial decisions as well as conduct financial planning.
Financial Aid & Scholarships helps students pay for the cost of college.