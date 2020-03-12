Three cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Johnson County on Thursday, March 12, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Three males who traveled to the same conference in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus. They are believed to have contracted the virus in Florida, according to the press release, and were not showing any symptoms as they traveled back to Kansas. The three patients are being held in isolation
Each case of coronavirus in Kansas is due to transmission from other states, said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. As such, there is currently no community spread of the coronavirus in Kansas.
“However, Kansans should remain vigilant,” Norman said. “It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It’s up to each of us to do our part.”
The first case of coronavirus in Kansas was confirmed on March 7, and the Johnson County woman was admitted to the University of Kansas Hospital on Monday, March 9. The three new cases are not connected to this initial case, according to the press release.
Due to growing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, the University of Kansas will be moving all of its courses to online beginning March 23. Professors are being asked to use the week of March 16 to compile online material, and students are not expected to do any classwork during the week.
KU officials will monitor the state of the outbreak on a weekly basis, and will notify all students, faculty and staff if they feel it is safe to return to holding classes as normal.